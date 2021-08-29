Spider-Cat Illustration

Just saw the new Spider-man No Way Home trailer and I'm hyped up!!!! >:00000 It looks amazing and now I wanted to draw Spider-Cat (Earth-999). So here you go! Spider-Cat!

A little description for Spider-Cat!

( marvel.fandom.com/wiki/Spider-… )

Spider-Cat was a house-cat and a loyal pet to a group of video game enthusiasts, who had gained Spider Totem powers at some point in his life, which he used to fight crime. He had recurring nightmares about facing a Pigeon known as Venom, during which he lost several of his nine lives, though he would always wake up after winning the fight.

During The Great Hunt, he was tracked down by Bora and Brix, of The Inheritors. Despite his Spider powers, he was no match for Bora, who captured him, and mockingly played with him to taunt her brother's attempts to hunt, before consuming his life essence, killing him.

Full image: https://www.deviantart.com/bigduwu/art/Spider-Cat-Earth-999-889766719