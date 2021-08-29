massi arghib

App onboarding design

An Onboarding for a Quiz app with some illustrations 🙌 A well-designed onboarding experience is essential to help users reach their aha moment earlier.
When designing onboarding screens like this one, I make sure to:
👌🏼 Keep it short, simple, and relevant.
❌ Always allow the user to skip it or close it.
⭐️ Provide a clear CTA at the end.

