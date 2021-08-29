Aditia Prabowo

Yoga App Design

Aditia Prabowo
Aditia Prabowo
  • Save
Yoga App Design personal training health app health app ui ux interface fitnes coach yoga app training sport workout yoga ios mobile app design ux design ui design
Download color palette

Hello Folks!

Here are my exploration Yoga App Design
So, do you think this is cool?

Hope you all enjoy! 🤗
Let me know your Awesome Feedback
Dont forget to Like❤ it :)
Thankyou 🙏🏻

Aditia Prabowo
Aditia Prabowo

More by Aditia Prabowo

View profile
    • Like