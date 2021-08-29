Assabil Nur Alfiansyah

Activity Tracker Dashboard

Assabil Nur Alfiansyah
Assabil Nur Alfiansyah
  • Save
Activity Tracker Dashboard mobileapp webdesign dashboard uiusdesign sport sports ui
Download color palette

Hi Guys 👋
Sport is very important in our life! Introducing a fitness tracker, exercise guidance, personal trainer, and more! This is my Exploration for Activity Tracker Dashboard. How about you ?

Let me know your Awesome Feedback
Dont forget to Like❤ it :)
Thankyou !!
----------------------------
Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on? Email us at assabil.alfiansyah@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2021
Assabil Nur Alfiansyah
Assabil Nur Alfiansyah

More by Assabil Nur Alfiansyah

View profile
    • Like