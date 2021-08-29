Affenpinscher Dog Illustration

Country of Origin: Germany

Small and mischievous with a monkey-like expression, the Affenpinscher is a lively toy breed with a short muzzle, round, dark and sparkling eyes and a rough coat. Despite their small size this compact little dog is not at all delicate and is described in the breed standard as having self confidence and carrying itself with a comic seriousness.

The Affenpinscher started out as a ratting, vermin-control dog dating back to the 17th century. Their appealing round eyes, rough coat and monkey-like expression and endearing personality quicklyearned them something of an upgrade from working dog to companion breed, which in turn led to their refinement, introduction to the show ring and their survival today.

While the origins of the breed are not certain, it has been suggested that they sprung from crossing German Pinschers with imported flat-faced oriental breeds. When the breed nearly died out are thesecond world war, the remaining few dogs were crossed with the Griffon Bruxellois to re-establish the breed and give us the appealing and enchanting breed we know today.

Available on RedBubble!

Visit my DeviantArt shop and get your pet portrait now. Or send me an email to bigduwu04@gmail.com !

Premium Download!

https://www.deviantart.com/bigduwu/art/Affenpinscher-888687353