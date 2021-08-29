H𝒜RRY VINCENT

𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐒𝐂𝐄𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐀𝐋 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐈𝐄𝐒

[Mixed Media Artwork]

Artwork:
Modified existing imagery with typography.

Typefaces:
‘Big Caslon’ by Matthew Carter.
‘Kern’ by Pizza Typefaces.
(Symbols) ‘VTF Mixo’ by Velvetyne Type Foundry. 
‘Helvetica Neue’ from Haas Type Foundry.

