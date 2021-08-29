angela elviani

Fashion E-Commerce Website ⚪

Fashion E-Commerce Website ⚪ woman ui design mockup minimalism minimal homepage home ecommerce landing page landing figma 2d interface design fashion white minimalist clean website ui
Hi! 🤍

Today I made a minimalist and clean mockup website for a fashion e-commerce website.

What do you think? Hope you liked it! 😉

Feel free to feedback and comment.
don't forget to press "L" if love it.
Thanks!

