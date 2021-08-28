Bryan North

NES Sleepover

NES Sleepover affinity designer gaming game retro games nintendo vector illustration vector art yellow video games artwork vector illustration
Staying up all night eating pizza, drinking soda, and playing video games... it was the best of times, it was the best of times.

Sketch in Procreate, final in Affinity Designer.

