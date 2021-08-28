Trufyx Device Repair Mobile App (for technicians)

Ready for the next big thing? Say hello to trufyx 👋🏼

This project was so much fun to work on and we hope users absolutely love it!

If you’re in the New York area and are an expert cell phone repair technician, make sure to give them a try! Trufyx connects customers who need their devices fixed to you. 💪🏼

Choose your own hours, set up your direct deposit, and pick the areas you want to service!