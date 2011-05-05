Maria Frey

Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo
This may not fit the rules at all, but when I saw this tweet I had to "whip" this up. Photo compliments of the Duke's website...I mean, we're in the south here. And today, of all days (5/5/11) is one to capitalize on this punny remark.

Rebound of
Pun Playoff
By Andrew Pautler
Posted on May 5, 2011
