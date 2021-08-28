Darko Djokic

Hustlnomics Street Apparel animal based character hoodies merchandise character money making street apparel brand t shirts black and white client work illustration hood getto money gangster hustlnomics swagger street apparel hustler lemur
In this one client wanted me to portray a hustler lemur that is having street swagger and persona for his apparel brand. I have incorporated sleek gangster-like lemur hustler that hold his bags of money in a everyday struggle in the streets.

