A Gift Shop

FIRST SHOT!!!🎉🎉

I'm a third-year computer science student and I got an assignment where I've to make a gift shop management system. Before coding the application I wanted to design this first and here is the outcome.

Tools:
Figma

Please do share your thoughts in the comments.
Posted on Aug 28, 2021
