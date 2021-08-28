Medical Web App UI

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Here’s the web app for the GI disease management product we designed. While patients get the mobile experience, practitioners get this massive hub that will make their jobs easier!
They can message and video chat patients, stay up-to-date with their patients’ symptoms, create specialized diet plans, and more—all through this one product.