Coffee Vending Machine UI v.2 - Design Concept

Coffee Vending Machine UI v.2 - Design Concept recharge coffee shop landing page homepage figma clean design ux ui espresso coffee bean coffee machine coffee vending machine vending machine design website design ui ux drinks
Another shot~

Updated version of the previous vending machine UI. Added animated character on the left to attract the attention
More detailed progress here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/126302861/Coffee-Vending-Machine-UI-UX-Concept

