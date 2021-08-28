neya digital

Miami Fitness News Site/Blog

We had so much fun redesigning the @stayfit305 website. They were looking to bring their content to life - and we did just that with a modern layout, clean movement, and beautiful “Miami colors” 🌴

Go check it out at stayfit305.com! And make sure to subscribe to their newsletter to get the latest health, wellness, and fitness news straight to your inbox 🧘🏽

