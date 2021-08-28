Samiksha

Countdown timer: UI Design

Samiksha
Samiksha
  • Save
Countdown timer: UI Design ux vector ui motion graphics graphic design animation 3d logo typography illustration icon design branding app
Download color palette

🖐
Building up my UI designing skills #DailyUI014
------
Do you like it? Press "L".

Samiksha
Samiksha

More by Samiksha

View profile
    • Like