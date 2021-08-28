👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Title: "Lost in Nature"
Type: Poster Design
Program: Adobe Photoshop CC 2020
Date Created: 6 Mart, 2020
This design was created in educative purposes, hence has no material nor commercial value.
Special thanks to the people who made this design possible:
Photo by Azlan Baharudin on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/cmiuqPkLd-A
Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/zySqlrxouoY
Photo by Patrick Hendry on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/ZkS4qcldEIU
Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/hX_hf2lPpUU
Photo by Daiga Ellaby on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/JZ51o_-UOY8
Photo by Kendal on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/TW2bfT_tWDI
Mockup designed by rawpixel.com on Freepik
https://www.freepik.com/free-psd/aesthetic-gradient-poster-mockup-psd_16769097.htm#page=1&query=poster%20mockup&position=16