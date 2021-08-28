Egy Hartawan Chandra

Genshin Impact - Reminder App Concept

Egy Hartawan Chandra
Egy Hartawan Chandra
  • Save
Genshin Impact - Reminder App Concept impact genshin reminder gaming app mobile app design ux ui ui ux figma genshin impact app clean minimal modern ux design gaming ui design
Download color palette

Another shot~

Just a concept design of Genshin Impact resin, materials, and talents reminder. The idea is to notify you what's talent/material available today, and also if your resin reach 50% and 100%, so you wont miss your daily farming :D

Don’t forget to ❤️ press “L” if you like the shot

Egy Hartawan Chandra
Egy Hartawan Chandra

More by Egy Hartawan Chandra

View profile
    • Like