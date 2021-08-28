Elizabeth Pritchett

Fantasial

Fantasial cultures
Acrylic paint on posterboard

This was originally a painting that I had discarded and stored away. After being told there was merit, I decided to take the chance and publish it.

This is an abstract piece to reflect fantasy, emotion, culture, and struggle.

Posted on Aug 28, 2021
