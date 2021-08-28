Elizabeth Pritchett

Expressionlism Self-Portrait

Expressionlism Self-Portrait
Mixed Media Painting

Black and white paint and paint wash on cardboard with paper clippings media.

Self-portrait painting in the expressionism style.

Posted on Aug 28, 2021
