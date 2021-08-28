Anjal Soti

Arched Beauty Salon and Spa

Arched Beauty Salon and Spa hair dresser salon beauty logo beautysalon spa texas threading typography design logo vector illustration graphic design branding
The logo brand identity is done for a beauty salon located at Texas, USA. The salon focuses more on the eyebrow threading. Hence the thread roll represents the "eyebrow threading" thread.

