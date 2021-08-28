Acadium Courses Product Design

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hey y'all 👋
Acadium's UX and UI and been getting some much-needed TLC lately and our product offering, Courses & Tasks, has been the latest design to be handed off to development!
Thousands of people around the world use Acadium Courses to learn foundational digital marketing knowledge and apply that knowledge to build an impressive portfolio with Acadium Tasks.
This latest UX/UI sweep keeps the same user experience people love from our current Acadium Courses design, yet aims to add a new sense of joy, optimism, and clarity to every step of the product journey.
Visit acadium.com to learn more ❤️