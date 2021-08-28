Elizabeth Pritchett

Dancers

Elizabeth Pritchett
Elizabeth Pritchett
Dancers self portrait
Mixed Media
Media includes Oil pastel and purple paint wash, on cardboard with newspaper clips.
Mixed media drawing on mixed media of faceless dancers. This is based on an actual photo, and the dancer in the middle was me in high school!

Posted on Aug 28, 2021
Elizabeth Pritchett
Elizabeth Pritchett

