Anjal Soti

Aqua Vibes

Anjal Soti
Anjal Soti
  • Save
Aqua Vibes typography design vector logo illustration graphic design branding
Download color palette

Aqua Vibes is a newly initiated fish tank aquarium store by three young men. It sells every kinds of fish, fish tanks and the essentials.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 28, 2021
Anjal Soti
Anjal Soti

More by Anjal Soti

View profile
    • Like