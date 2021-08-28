Intan Dhamayanti

Vaccine.health | Website For Covid 19 Vaccination

Intan Dhamayanti
Intan Dhamayanti
  • Save
Vaccine.health | Website For Covid 19 Vaccination webdesign figma covid19 vaccination vaccine lightmmode design covid corona ux uiux branding ui
Download color palette

Hi, in this design I created a covid 19 vaccination website | Light Mode

Available project : https://linktr.ee/intandhamayanti or DM https://instagram.com/i.portfolioo

Intan Dhamayanti
Intan Dhamayanti

More by Intan Dhamayanti

View profile
    • Like