CalPay Website and Branding

A concept I created called CalPay, an app that makes online bill pay and reminders seamless. Logo and brand identity created for CalPay that will be carried throughout all brand collateral, including website and app. This is the home page design for the app's website. The goal is to quickly communicate what the purpose of the app is, why you need it and drive the user to convert using prominent calls to action throughout the page.
Used Adobe XD for this project and experimented with components to add hover effects and record a user session in program.
Concept, web design, branding and content writing are all original.