I - Impact Alphabet

Exploration of the human impact on species, specifically the threats on Iguanas which includes the critically endangered West Indian Rock Iguana species. This is caused by habitat degradation from tourism and deforestation for our agriculture. One subspecies known as the Jamaican Iguana was declared extinct until they found a very small population of 100-200 in the wild. 😱 If that isn't a wake up call, idk what is.

ABOUT THE PRINT:

- printed as part of 2021 Impact Alphabet Series

- 5"x5" Fine Art Digital Print

- All prints are signed by artist. Unframed.

- Printed digitally CMYK on heavyweight, 100% recycled 100#C French Paper Kraft-Tone card stock. Kraft-Tone is made from wood fiber that offers maximum strength and natural character.

*colors may appear slightly different from screen

SHIPPING:

- All prints are shipped from the US.

- All packaging material is 100% recycled and manufactured in the US.

- Packaging can be recycled in any curbside recycling bin when separated.

- All orders placed by 12pm (CDT) Friday will ship Saturday.