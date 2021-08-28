H - Impact Alphabet

Exploration of the human impact on species, specifically the threats on hammerhead sharks. There are 9 species, including the Scalloped Hammerhead pictured above. This species is listed as critically endangered because of the threats of shark fin trading and commercial fishing. The over hyped stigma of sharks as a danger to humans has caused on average 100 million sharks to be killed each year. Their slow growth and low reproductive rates aren’t enough to bounce back as they slip into extinction.

