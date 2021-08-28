G - Impact Alphabet Series

Exploration of the human impact on species, specifically the threat of giraffes due to poaching, habitat loss, and burning their food sources directly impacted by our booming charcoal industry. There are now less than 100,000 left in the wild, so their time on Earth is running out as their numbers drastically drop.

ABOUT THE PRINT:

- printed as part of 2021 Impact Alphabet Series

- 5"x5" Fine Art Digital Print

- All prints are signed by artist. Unframed.

- Printed digitally CMYK on heavyweight, 100% recycled 100#C French Paper Kraft-Tone card stock. Kraft-Tone is made from wood fiber that offers maximum strength and natural character.

*colors may appear slightly different from screen

SHIPPING:

- All prints are shipped from the US.

- All packaging material is 100% recycled and manufactured in the US.

- Packaging can be recycled in any curbside recycling bin when separated.

- All orders placed by 12pm (CDT) Friday will ship Saturday.