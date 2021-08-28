Maria Kovalchuk
A man showing a way

A man showing a way jamoora nature lantern ceo team team work sport mountain hiking boy character design character illustration gradient geometrical vector minimal flat
A shot of a man in a hiking gear showing a way to his team on the mountain top.

Tools: Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop.

Artist: Maria Kovalchuk

