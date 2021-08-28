Designs Flock

Simple stationery design

Designs Flock
Designs Flock
  • Save
Simple stationery design modern logo minimalist logo identity branding design brand identity brand design brand logotype logos logomark logodesign logo designer logo design minimal design branding typography graphic design logo
Download color palette

Simple stationery design.
.
Share Your thoughts and questions in the comment's section down below and stay safe 🦄
.
Daily logo showcase 📒
.
Press "L" to show your love ❤️️
.

Let's work together!
contact@designsflock.com
www.designsflock.com
Chat me on What'sApp
Follow me: Instagram Behance

Designs Flock
Designs Flock

More by Designs Flock

View profile
    • Like