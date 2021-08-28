Jose Gomez

Lucas Tattoo - Studio 74

Jose Gomez
Jose Gomez
  • Save
Lucas Tattoo - Studio 74 handdrawing paint gallery art artists portfolio store tattoo
Download color palette

Professional Tattoo & Piercing Studio 74 by Lucas Rosario Portfolio
One of the most complete tattoo artist in the Caribbean, highly recognized and famous for complexity of colors technique and hight detailed realistic draw. A truly skincare master.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 28, 2021
Jose Gomez
Jose Gomez

More by Jose Gomez

View profile
    • Like