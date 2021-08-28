Sidharth Sivadevan

Heart Rate & Respiratory Rate Monitoring iOS Mobile App Concept

Sidharth Sivadevan
Sidharth Sivadevan
  • Save
Heart Rate & Respiratory Rate Monitoring iOS Mobile App Concept branding user interface user experience ux design ui design sketch medical mobile iphone ios android adobe xd photoshop heart rate design health ux ui app figma
Download color palette
Sidharth Sivadevan
Sidharth Sivadevan

More by Sidharth Sivadevan

View profile
    • Like