Jacob Olenick

Line Iconography Design

Jacob Olenick
Jacob Olenick
  • Save
Line Iconography Design freelancer open to work uxui uiux ux ux design ux designer ui ui designer ui design product designer product design web designer web design line icons lineart iconography icons icon set
Download color palette

I've been using Figma to create iconography. After follwoing NounProject on instagram, I've been inspired to create some icon sets of my own. I've been enjoying this new skill so much.

Jacob Olenick
Jacob Olenick
UI Designer @AXS 🎫 Open to Freelance ⤵

More by Jacob Olenick

View profile
    • Like