Stefan Marshall

Canal Safety Challenge - Web

Stefan Marshall
Stefan Marshall
  • Save
Canal Safety Challenge - Web river bureau safety green water canal website ui web
Download color palette

Desktop homepage design for Canal Safety Challenge, which seeks innovative and cost-effective ideas to improve public safety and reduce drownings in canals throughout the United States.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 28, 2021
Stefan Marshall
Stefan Marshall
Logo and Web Designer

More by Stefan Marshall

View profile
    • Like