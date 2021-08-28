Wayne Xu

PL23 Website design

Wayne Xu
Wayne Xu
  • Save
PL23 Website design mezzotint webdesign web branding ui minimal design ux
Download color palette

A design made by myself, for myself. Serves as a tracker for group buy in the mechanical keyboard world.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 28, 2021
Wayne Xu
Wayne Xu

More by Wayne Xu

View profile
    • Like