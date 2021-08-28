Elizabeth Pritchett

Always Pepsi Cola

Always Pepsi Cola pepsi can crushed can can pepsi paintings painting watercolor painting watercolor
Watercolor on watercolor paper.
This is a watercolor painting of a Pepsi can that was crushed and then re-stretched to show the dents and wrinkles.

