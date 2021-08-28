Dhruw CK

Marine Life - logo concept

Dhruw CK
Dhruw CK
  • Save
Marine Life - logo concept mark logoform flow blue animals aqua water ocean marine simple abstract logo design
Marine Life - logo concept mark logoform flow blue animals aqua water ocean marine simple abstract logo design
Marine Life - logo concept mark logoform flow blue animals aqua water ocean marine simple abstract logo design
Download color palette
  1. Marine Life logo.png
  2. Marine Life logo no title.png
  3. Marine Life logo no title white.png

Marine life logo exploration. Inspired by real ocean/marine life.
Let me know what you think.

If you want similar logos for your project,
contact me - dhruw.designs@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 28, 2021
Dhruw CK
Dhruw CK
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Dhruw CK

View profile
    • Like