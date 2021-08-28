Mohamad qorbanzadeh

Neon Design (Logo & Brand Identity Designer)

Mohamad qorbanzadeh
Mohamad qorbanzadeh
  • Save
Neon Design (Logo & Brand Identity Designer) design illustration logotype branding brand design abstract logo logodesign visual identity logo
Download color palette

Is logo cool & memorable for a logo designer? idea : circle + fingerprint

need a logo?
need consultation?
send me a DM message or Email :
neondsnmail@gmail.com

whats app :
+989302778511

Mohamad qorbanzadeh
Mohamad qorbanzadeh

More by Mohamad qorbanzadeh

View profile
    • Like