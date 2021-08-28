Teddy Do

CNF POS System | Lo-fi wireframe

Teddy Do
Teddy Do
  • Save
CNF POS System | Lo-fi wireframe pos dashboard ui
Download color palette

The first shot on Dribbble!
Have an amazing project?
Send to your email: teddydo.design@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 28, 2021
Teddy Do
Teddy Do

More by Teddy Do

View profile
    • Like