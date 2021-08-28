Bubblix - Modern Gradient Infographic Presentation

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Presentation is not about text, images or videos only, because sometimes when you have to present a report you will need a lot of charts and graphics to make your presentation more convincing and easy to understand. To make this kind of presentation, you will need an infographic presentation template just like our latest item product, Bubblix, a cotton candy modern gradient infographic presentation template. It is suitable for the weekly report, monthly report, annual report, project or business report, and more.
Using the gradient combination of pink, white and blue, gives the taste of cotton candy that is soft and sweet. The well-organized layout in this template will help you make a neat presentation, plus the various graphics and charts available in it help you provide a better explanation to your teammate or supervisor. Make your report more lively, outstanding and eye-catching using Bubblix.