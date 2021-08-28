Shawal Shajib

Minimal Logo Design

Shawal Shajib
Shawal Shajib
  • Save
Minimal Logo Design logo design logodesign logos design minimal illustration logo ui branding professional awesome best mark modern creative minimalist logo designer logo maker brand identity logo folio
Download color palette

This is my logo design. I can bring fresh ideas to find a unique minimal logo to visually identify your business/company. I work with professionalism to provide unique & and clean minimal logo design to each client.

How is it? Please Hit " L " if you liked my work. Thank you for your support.⁠

Contact me to order an exclusive Logo,
Fiverr
shawalmb@gmail.com
WhatsApp: +8801670654500

Follow Me,
Behance
Instagram
Facebook
Linkdin

Shawal Shajib
Shawal Shajib

More by Shawal Shajib

View profile
    • Like