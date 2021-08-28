MAJOR - Presentation Template

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Media kit Presentation is an essential marketing tool. A media kit Presentation is used as a promotional tool to help raise awareness, showcase your work, and explain your services packages. So, it needs to catch the eye, be creative, and be beautifully crafted.
MAJOR Media Kit Presentation brings New Vibes of Presentation Templates. More Interactive with Modern Layout. Inspiration from Geometric Basic Shape, Clean Layout, and Premium Typography. Crete stunning Presentation Templates in few clicks with this, featuring 60 Design Slide build with Master Slide.