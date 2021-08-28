Spencer La Buda

Melting Harvest Candle Packaging

Spencer La Buda
Spencer La Buda
  • Save
Melting Harvest Candle Packaging rebound weekly warmup mockup package design packaging candle candle packaging
Download color palette

This is my submission for this week's warmup. I made this using Adobe Fresco and Adobe Illustrator.

B12999d2abbc9aa64fb71ba8505ca034
Rebound of
Design the packaging for a modern candle brand.
By Dribbble
Spencer La Buda
Spencer La Buda

More by Spencer La Buda

View profile
    • Like