DailyUI : Day 5 - App Icon Design - Noco

#DailyUI Challenge Day 5/100.

Got the hint for an app icon design and had no idea how to start. So, I went on fakeclients.com and got a prompt for a company named Noco. I immediately loved the name. It just sounded so cute so, I wanted to design a cute logo with some cute colors to go along with it.

So, here is my version of the #dailyui005 challenge. Had a lot of fun doing it and am very excited for Day 6!