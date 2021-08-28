Dea

#DailyUI : Day 5 - App Icon Design - Noco

#DailyUI : Day 5 - App Icon Design - Noco wordmark logotype n logo adobe illustrator illustrator graphic design app icon design logo design logodesign daily ui dailyui dailyui005 app icon logo illustration
#DailyUI Challenge Day 5/100.

Got the hint for an app icon design and had no idea how to start. So, I went on fakeclients.com and got a prompt for a company named Noco. I immediately loved the name. It just sounded so cute so, I wanted to design a cute logo with some cute colors to go along with it.
So, here is my version of the #dailyui005 challenge. Had a lot of fun doing it and am very excited for Day 6!

