hein, Rafaela

ilist Landing page

hein, Rafaela
hein, Rafaela
  • Save
ilist Landing page app design product design ui
Download color palette

So, recently, I was trying to explore new ways to create sections and still connect them in a landing page and I came up with this ladder as a way of doing so. Really felt good to explore something I haven't been able to do yet. Let me know what you think! Feedbacks are always most welcome!

thanks! ;)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 28, 2021
hein, Rafaela
hein, Rafaela

More by hein, Rafaela

View profile
    • Like