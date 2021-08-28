Abstract geometric - 1

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Abstract geometric artwork. This one came to life pretty hard. I had general idea of what I want to do, but restricted myself by imaginary rules. After a while, I just started adding more and more without thinking about it. Thinking can paralyze you. Trust the process.
You can see more of my geometric artworks by following me on Instagram.