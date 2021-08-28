Avirup

Food delivery app design

Avirup
Avirup
  • Save
Food delivery app design top web design 2021 trend web design web design veg non veg home delivery fast food fast delivery resturent web design resturent food web design food web food delivery ui
Download color palette

Hi folks!

Take a look at a new design for Food delivery app, This application is an application to make it easier for someone to buy or take service for app design easily from online. Hope you like it!

"I am taking on new projects:
Got an idea? Looking for a trusted and reliable team to bring it to life?"
Behance - https://www.behance.net/gallery/111929025/Food-House-Restaurant-Website-Case-Study

Avirup
Avirup

More by Avirup

View profile
    • Like