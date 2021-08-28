Nhung Nguyen

Piggy bank icon

Nhung Nguyen
Nhung Nguyen
  • Save
Piggy bank icon iconapp dribble saving money saving icon piggy bank piggy logo illustrator art artwork illustrator illustration
Download color palette

🐷 + 💰= piggy bank icon
-----
Press "L" if you like it.
✉️ Have a project idea? We are available for new projects: nhungnguyen.ntp@gmail.com
-----
Find me on 📩 :
Facebook | Behance | Instagram | Linkedin

Nhung Nguyen
Nhung Nguyen
Illustration & Icon design

More by Nhung Nguyen

View profile
    • Like