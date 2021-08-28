Davide E

Aup mobile app

Davide E
Davide E
  • Save
Aup mobile app figma app design account ux design ui minimal
Download color palette

I created high fidelity mockups to improve the user experience of the Associazione Ulisse Politecnico (AUP)'s app, redesigning main features and visual design in Figma, including the homepage and profile settings.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 28, 2021
Davide E
Davide E

More by Davide E

View profile
    • Like